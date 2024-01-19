Solenis to expand polymer production in Virginia

The specialty chemical maker Solenis will invest $193 million to build a plant for polyvinyl amine and derivatives used to make paper and cardboard. The 7,400 m3 facility, which the firm expects to employ 34 people, will add to Solenis’s footprint in Suffolk, Virginia, where it has operated for more than 40 years. The construction will receive $275,000 in support from the state government, and the finished plant will be eligible for state infrastructure subsidies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter