Versalis to reuse Italy’s waste plastic

Versalis, the chemical arm of the Italian oil company Eni, will pool expertise with the Italian plastics recycling consortium Corepla on collecting and recycling waste plastic packaging that is unsuitable for mechanical recycling. In two projects, the partners will develop pyrolysis- and gasification-based recycling methods. Separately, Eni and the engineering firm Maire Tecnimont will study building a waste-based synthesis gas plant at Eni’s refinery in Taranto, Italy.
