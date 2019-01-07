Wacker stretches rubber capacities

Wacker Chemie plans to increase manufacturing capacity for silicone rubber at several of its sites by a combined 40,000 metric tons per year by 2021. The expansion is set to cost about $115 million. Wacker says the move is a response to high demand for silicone rubber from sectors such as the automotive, electronics, and medical industries. The firm is also evaluating the option of building a plant for solid silicone rubber at its site in Charleston, Tennessee.
