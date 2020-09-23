Digest Newsletter
September 23, 2020
Saving aging nuclear reactors with new materials.
Saving aging nuclear reactors with new materials.
Nuclear reactors were typically designed to generate electricity for about 40 years, but many are now expected to run for at least another 20 years. Here's how scientists are working to extend the reactors' lifetimes.
Read More IconReadMore
Pfizer's novel COVID-19 antiviral heads to clinical trials.
DRUG DISCOVERY
Pfizer's novel COVID-19 antiviral heads to clinical trials.
Pfizer has started Phase I clinical trials of its small-molecule SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor. The compound blocks the 3CL protease, an enzyme critical to coronavirus assembly and reproduction.
Read More IconreadMore
Can start-ups succeed in making food from the air?
FOOD INGREDIENTS
Can start-ups succeed in making food from the air?
Microbial production of protein from air could one day replace up to 19% of conventional livestock demand. Read this week's cover story on the start-ups working to make this sci-fi scenario a reality.
Read More IconreadMore
Droplets of an herbicide-loaded hydrogel stick where they land.
AGRICULTURE
Droplets of an herbicide-loaded hydrogel stick where they land.
Delivering herbicides and pesticides with hydrogels could help them stay on leaves when sprayed. Such hydrogels could help reduce costs, water waste, and environmental pollution.
Read More IconreadMore
FEATURED CONTENT
2020 Ig Nobel Prizes.
AWARDS
2020 Ig Nobel Prizes.
Studies about vibrating earthworms, arachno-adverse entomologists, and alligators bellowing in helium garnered top honors at the 30th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony.
Read More IconreadMore
The chemistry of body odor and how we combat it.
INFOGRAPHIC
The chemistry of body odor and how we combat it.
Catch a whiff of the latest Periodic Graphics by Andy Brunning of Compound Interest.
See the Full Graphic IconreadMore
6 steps to a postdoc that is right for you.
POSTDOC APPRECIATION WEEK
6 steps to a postdoc that is right for you.
Step 1: Know yourself.

Step 2: Develop goals and make a plan.

Step 3: Find a postdoctoral opportunity.

Step 4: Contact the potential boss.

Step 5: Manage the interview.

Step 6: Transition to your postdoctoral position.
Read More on How to Make the Most of Your Postdoc IconreadMore
Growth Potential
Growth Potential
A mushroom from French Guiana is poised to change the natural beverage market.
Read More IconreadMore
 
 
