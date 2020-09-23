|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saving aging nuclear reactors with new materials.
|
Nuclear reactors were typically designed to generate electricity for about 40 years, but many are now expected to run for at least another 20 years. Here's how scientists are working to extend the reactors' lifetimes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOOD INGREDIENTS
|
Can start-ups succeed in making food from the air?
|
Microbial production of protein from air could one day replace up to 19% of conventional livestock demand. Read this week's cover story on the start-ups working to make this sci-fi scenario a reality.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AWARDS
|
2020 Ig Nobel Prizes.
|
Studies about vibrating earthworms, arachno-adverse entomologists, and alligators bellowing in helium garnered top honors at the 30th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony.
|
|
|
|
|
POSTDOC APPRECIATION WEEK
|
6 steps to a postdoc that is right for you.
|
Step 1: Know yourself.
Step 2: Develop goals and make a plan.
Step 3: Find a postdoctoral opportunity.
Step 4: Contact the potential boss.
Step 5: Manage the interview.
Step 6: Transition to your postdoctoral position.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|