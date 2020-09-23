DRUG DISCOVERY Pfizer's novel COVID-19 antiviral heads to clinical trials. Pfizer has started Phase I clinical trials of its small-molecule SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor. The compound blocks the 3CL protease, an enzyme critical to coronavirus assembly and reproduction. Read More

FOOD INGREDIENTS Can start-ups succeed in making food from the air? Microbial production of protein from air could one day replace up to 19% of conventional livestock demand. Read this week's cover story on the start-ups working to make this sci-fi scenario a reality.