Chemours appoints Mark Newman CEO

Chemours’s chief operating officer, Mark Newman, will become CEO on July 1. Newman, who previously served as chief financial officer, succeeds Mark Vergnano, who has led Chemours since its spin-off from DuPont in 2015. Vergnano will chair the company’s board through this year, replacing Richard H. Brown, who is retiring. Chemours employs roughly 6,500 people across businesses including fluorochemicals, titanium dioxide, lubricants, and membranes. It had sales last year of about $5 billion.
