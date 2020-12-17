Clariant and Wacker appoint new CEOs

Clariant will get a new CEO at the start of 2021. Conrad Keijzer will step into the role that Ernesto Occhiello vacated suddenly in July 2019. Former CEO Hariolf Kottmann, who has been leading the company, will stay on as chairman. Keijzer comes to Clariant from the specialty mineral maker Imerys and was previously at AkzoNobel. In May 2021, the specialty chemical firm Wacker Chemie will also change CEOs. Executive board member Christian Hartel will succeed Rudolf Staudigl, who is retiring after serving in the post since 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter