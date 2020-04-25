J. Kent Masters takes the helm at Albemarle

J. Kent Masters is the new chairman, president, and CEO of specialty chemical maker Albemarle. Masters has been on the firm’s board since 2015. He previously served as CEO of engineering firm Foster Wheeler and on the boards of industrial gas firm Linde and specialty chemical firm Rockwood Holdings.Masters takes over from Luke Kissam, who is retiring for health reasons but will stay on Albemarle’s board.
