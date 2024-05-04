New CEO Kamieth starts at BASF

Markus Kamieth has taken over from Martin Brudermüller as BASF’s CEO. The official handover took place April 25 during the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Mannheim, Germany. Kamieth has been a BASF board member since 2017. He obtained a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Duisberg-Essen. The company had a torrid time under Brudermüller, who recently introduced a cost-reduction program involving substantial job cuts in the face of difficult market conditions.
