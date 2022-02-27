Quinn Stepan to step down at Stepan

Scott Behrens will succeed F. Quinn Stepan Jr. as CEO of the surfactant and specialty chemical maker Stepan on April 25. Quinn Stepan was the third member of the Stepan family to lead its namesake company, which was founded by Alfred Stepan Jr. in 1932. The firm has done well under Quinn Stepan, growing from a market capitalization of $142 million before he took over in 2006 to $2.8 billion at the end of 2021. He will remain on the company’s board as chairman. Behrens, who has been at the firm for almost 3 decades, currently serves as president and chief operating officer.
