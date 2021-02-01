Advertisement

People

Who's who in the Biden-Harris administration and Congress

February 1, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Key cabinet players

Of Joe Biden’s choices for key cabinet positions involving science, all but John Kerry need to be confirmed by the Senate. Two of Biden’s nominees have science backgrounds: mathematician and geneticist Eric Lander and Michael Regan, who has a bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental science.

Xavier Becerra
Photo of Xavier Becerra.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Secretary of health and human services
The Department of Health and Human Services includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health.
Antony Blinken
Photo of Antony Blinken.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Secretary of state
Merrick Garland
Photo of Merrick Garland.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Attorney general
Jennifer Granholm
Photo of Jennifer Granholm.
Credit: Associated Press
Secretary of energy
Deb Haaland
Photo of Deb Haaland.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Secretary of the interior
The Department of the Interior includes the US Geological Survey.
John Kerry
Photo of John Kerry.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Special presidential envoy for climate
Eric Lander
Photo of Eric Lander.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and presidential science adviser
Alejandro Mayorkas
Photo of Alejandro Mayorkas.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Secretary of homeland security
Gina Raimondo
Photo of Gina Raimondo.
Credit: Courtesy of the Bidern-Harris transition team
Secretary of commerce
The Department of Commerce includes the National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and US Patent and Trademark Office.
Michael Regan
Photo of Michael Regan.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Tom Vilsack
Photo of Tom Vilsack.
Credit: Courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team
Secretary of agriculture

Key congressional players

To pass legislation on science issues, Biden will need to work with these leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of C&EN’s deadline, the Senate hadn’t officially named new committee chairs; these are the people likely to fill those positions.

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)
Photo of Maria Cantwell.
Credit: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool
Likely chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation
Tom Carper (D-DE)
Photo of Tom Carper.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Likely chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works
Kathy Castor (D-FL)
Photo of Kathy Castor.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis
Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX)
Photo of Eddie Bernice Johnson.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology
Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Photo of Joe Manchin.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Likely chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ)
Photo of Frank Pallone Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
Photo of Nancy Pelosi.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Speaker of the House
Charles E. "Chuck" Schumer (D-NY)
Photo of Charles E. "Chuck" Schumer.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Senate majority leader
David Scott (D-GA)
Photo of David Scott.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Chair of the House Agriculture Committee
Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
Photo of Debbie Stabenow.
Credit: Courtesy of congressional websites or offices
Likely chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Feb. 2, 2021, to place Tom Vilsack in "Key cabinet players." He was previously placed erroneously under "Key congressional players."

