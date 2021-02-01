Who's who in the Biden-Harris administration and Congress

Biden-Harris Administration
Key cabinet players
Of Joe Biden’s choices for key cabinet positions involving science, all but John Kerry need to be confirmed by the Senate. Two of Biden’s nominees have science backgrounds: mathematician and geneticist Eric Lander and Michael Regan, who has a bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental science.
Photo credits: Associated Press (Granholm); courtesy of the Biden-Harris transition team (others)
Key congressional players
To pass legislation on science issues, Biden will need to work with these leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of C&EN’s deadline, the Senate hadn’t officially named new committee chairs; these are the people likely to fill those positions.
Photo credits: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool (Cantwell); courtesy of congressional websites or offices (others)
This story was updated on Feb. 2, 2021, to place Tom Vilsack in "Key cabinet players." He was previously placed erroneously under "Key congressional players."
