LGBTQ+ chemists you should know about

Ben Barres by Payal Dhar

Credit: Associated Press

Ben Barres, the first openly transgender member of the US National Academy of Sciences, is remembered not just for his groundbreaking work on glial cells in the brain but also as a champion for women in science.

Barres was born Sept. 13, 1954, in West Orange, New Jersey, and assigned female at birth. His interest in science developed while he was in school, but because he was perceived as a girl, he was discouraged from taking math and science courses. Despite this, he earned a place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and went on to Dartmouth Medical School for his medical degree.

In the early 1980s, while Barres was doing his neurology residency, glial cells in the brain caught his attention. Glial cells had previously been thought of simply as the brain’s biological glue, but Barres showed they play an active role in brain function. His work changed the way we understand the cells’ interactions with neurons.

Barres transitioned in his 40s and spoke openly about the sexism he had faced as a woman in science and how that changed after transitioning. Right after he transitioned, a colleague remarked about him, “His work is much better than his sister’s,” not realizing they were the same person.

He continued to advocate for women scientists and debunked the notion that innate ability lay behind their low numbers in scientific careers.

In 1993, Barres joined Stanford’s Department of Neurobiology, and in 2008, he became its chair. He published 167 peer-reviewed papers, won many awards, and served on numerous editorial boards. He died of pancreatic cancer in December 2017, aged 63.