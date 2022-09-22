Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

Join C&EN’s annual #ChemNobel prediction webinar

A panel of experts will discuss who will receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry next week

by Laura Howes
September 22, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The Nobel Prize medal.
Credit: Shutterstock

No one knows who will win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, but we can make some educated guesses. On Sept. 29, C&EN and ACS Webinars are teaming up again to discuss who might be getting the call from Stockholm on Oct. 5 (ACS publishes C&EN).

C&EN senior editor Laura Howes will chair a panel of prognosticators: Stephen Davey, chief editor of Nature Reviews Chemistry; Helen Tran of the University of Toronto; and Guillermo Restrepo of the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences. The group will discuss how the science celebrated by the chemistry prize has changed over the years and how it might change again in the future. The group members will also use their combined expertise to forecast this year’s winners.

You too can play the prediction game by joining the free webinar. During the live broadcast, you will be able to vote on the panel’s choices, make your own selections, and ask questions. To sign up, visit the ACS Webinars website: acs.org/nobel.

Don’t forget to check back after the event to see if the predictions were right. C&EN will be covering the three science Nobels next week, starting with the award for physiology or medicine Oct. 3; physics Oct. 4; and, to top it off, the chemistry Nobel on Oct. 5.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE