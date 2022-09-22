Join C&EN’s annual #ChemNobel prediction webinar

No one knows who will win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, but we can make some educated guesses. On Sept. 29, C&EN and ACS Webinars are teaming up again to discuss who might be getting the call from Stockholm on Oct. 5 (ACS publishes C&EN).
C&EN senior editor Laura Howes will chair a panel of prognosticators: Stephen Davey, chief editor of Nature Reviews Chemistry; Helen Tran of the University of Toronto; and Guillermo Restrepo of the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences. The group will discuss how the science celebrated by the chemistry prize has changed over the years and how it might change again in the future. The group members will also use their combined expertise to forecast this year’s winners.
You too can play the prediction game by joining the free webinar. During the live broadcast, you will be able to vote on the panel’s choices, make your own selections, and ask questions. To sign up, visit the ACS Webinars website: acs.org/nobel.
Don’t forget to check back after the event to see if the predictions were right. C&EN will be covering the three science Nobels next week, starting with the award for physiology or medicine Oct. 3; physics Oct. 4; and, to top it off, the chemistry Nobel on Oct. 5.
