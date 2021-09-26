Join C&EN’s annual #ChemNobel prediction webinar

Can’t wait until the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded Oct. 6? We can’t either. Every year, C&EN asks experts for their predictions on the winner of the field’s biggest prize, and this year is no different. Join C&EN staff and a panel of special guests Thursday, Sept. 30, for our annual predictions webinar, produced in association with ACS Webinars (ACS publishes C&EN). Andrés Cisneros of the University of North Texas; Rigoberto Hernandez of Johns Hopkins University; Frank Leibfarth of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Angela Zhou of the chemical database service CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society will make their best guesses at who will be the next Nobel laureates, share their divination techniques, chat about Nobel trivia, and answer questions from the audience. Visit the ACS Webinars website at acs.org/acswebinars to register for the event.
