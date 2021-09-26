Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

Join C&EN’s annual #ChemNobel prediction webinar

C&EN staff and a panel of experts share their thoughts on who will receive the big prize

by Laura Howes
September 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

A Nobel medal.
Credit: Shutterstock

Can’t wait until the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded Oct. 6? We can’t either. Every year, C&EN asks experts for their predictions on the winner of the field’s biggest prize, and this year is no different. Join C&EN staff and a panel of special guests Thursday, Sept. 30, for our annual predictions webinar, produced in association with ACS Webinars (ACS publishes C&EN). Andrés Cisneros of the University of North Texas; Rigoberto Hernandez of Johns Hopkins University; Frank Leibfarth of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Angela Zhou of the chemical database service CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society will make their best guesses at who will be the next Nobel laureates, share their divination techniques, chat about Nobel trivia, and answer questions from the audience. Visit the ACS Webinars website at acs.org/acswebinars to register for the event.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Join C&EN’s 2022 predictions webinar
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists predict who will win the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Who will win the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE