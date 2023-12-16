Bristol Meyrs Squibb pays $800 million for ADC from SystImmune

Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $800 million for an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from SystImmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. BL-B01D1 is a bispecific ADC that targets EGFR and HER3 proteins to treat lung and breast cancer. The two companies will codevelop and commercialize the drug in the US. SystImmune retains exclusive rights in China, while BMS’s license gives it exclusivity in the rest of the world.
