C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2023

David Mitchell has a rare form of blood cancer. In the US, that’s not a cheap diagnosis. “My cancer drugs keep me alive, but my disease is incurable because nothing works forever. Currently, my doctors have me on a four-drug combination that carries a list price of more than $960,000 per year,” he says. Fortunately, Mitchell benefits from Medicare, a federal health insurance plan available for people 65 and over, so most of that cost is covered by the government. Even so, he still faces an annual bill of about $17,000.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is going to help patients like me,” he says. “After 20 years of fighting, the government is finally going to do what the British already do. They’re going to negotiate on the prices for the most expensive drugs.” Prescription drugs cost roughly 40% more in the US than in Europe, according to analysts at the private bank LGT.

Mitchell is also the president and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs, an organization that advocates for cheaper prescription drugs and lobbied for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to be passed by Congress, which it was and then subsequently signed into law by the president in August 2022. The implications of the legislation will begin to be felt in the coming years, but some are warning that not all effects will be positive.

The law means that from 2026, Medicare will haggle directly with drugmakers over the prices of some of its most costly drugs. The US Department of Health and Human Services announced the names of the first 10 drugs earlier this year. The number of drugs covered by the act is expected to reach 60 by 2030. To be eligible for price negotiations, a drug needs to have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for at least 9 years if it’s a small-molecule drug and at least 13 years if it’s a large-molecule drug. The development and rollout of large molecules are more expensive and time consuming than small molecules, which is why they’re being granted a longer exemption from price negotiations, but some pharmaceutical industry executives have criticized this distinction and would prefer a longer time for all drugs. The new law will also limit the out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare users to $2,000 per year.

“It’s putting price controls on drugs for the first time in the US, and people say, ‘That already exists in foreign countries, so what’s the big deal?’ says John LaMattina, a former president of global research and development at Pfizer. “People don’t appreciate the consequences, though. Pharma companies currently invest 25% of their revenues into R&D. That’s significant, and that’s the industry standard. Companies will have less revenue, and so they’ll have less money for R&D.”

Less money for R&D will ultimately lead to fewer new drugs in the future, LaMattina says. Using estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget —which states that the US government will save $300 billion from the IRA—LaMattina says the legislation would translate to a reduction of $75 billion in R&D spending from the pharmaceutical industry.

The only reason that other markets, such as the UK and the European Union, get away with tighter price controls is because they rely on drug companies’ making larger profits from the US to fuel their drug development, LaMattina argues. “Other jurisdictions basically freeload off the US. Should the US go to the UK system, you’d slash R&D by a third or more,” he says.

Others share his concerns. “It’s going to discourage innovation,” says Laura Hobbs, the director of health-care policy at the American Action Forum, a think tank in Washington, DC, that describes itself as center right in its political leaning.

Studies have shown a link between diminished income for drug companies and fewer new molecules coming onto the market. A 2019 report from the Galen Institute estimated that the US had access to close to 90% of new drugs launched between 2011 and 2018. At the same time, higher-​income countries with price-​control policies had access to only 47% of the same novel medicines. That doesn’t necessarily mean that price control thwarts innovation; it’s possible that the authorities in countries with price controls just decided that some new drugs weren’t worth paying for.

Mitchell says the new law still provides plenty of opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to make money. First, the legislation covers only Medicare drug purchases, he points out. It has no effect on the price that private insurers pay for medicine. The think tank KFF estimated that Medicare spending accounts for roughly 30% of US prescription drug sales. Second, companies still get to choose the launch price, and, initially at least, only 10 drugs out of thousands are going to be subject to price negotiations.

These arguments irritate LaMattina, however, who says that proponents of the act simultaneously praise how much money will be saved while trying to downplay the impact of lost revenues for pharmaceutical companies. “You can’t have it both ways,” he says.

Even putting the question of profits to one side, LaMattina remains unconvinced of the legislation’s merits. “In the past, you’d develop a drug for a rare cancer or disease because you get approvals quicker and so you start to generate revenue faster,” he says. Once that initial approval is achieved, drugmakers often seek to gain additional clearance to market the same drug for more-profitable diseases. That pattern is less likely to happen under the new system, he argues, because the first approval would start to run down the clock on exclusivity before a drug is potentially eligible for Medicare price negotiations. “This is going to change drug companies’ philosophy on clinical trials; they’ll wait on results until they can apply for approvals for more-profitable cancers,” he says. “That penalizes patients. There are a bunch of unintended consequences.”

But for patient advocate Mitchell, price negotiation is just common sense. He believes the warnings from the pharmaceutical industry are exaggerated. “When I hear them say this stuff, it’s infuriating to me as a patient,” he says. “Medicare already negotiates for everything else it pays for—​doctors, hospitals, and tests. All we’re going to do is negotiate over 60 drugs at full implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Benjamin Plackett is a freelance writer based in London.