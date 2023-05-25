Croda signs vaccine adjuvant partnerships

Croda’s pharmaceutical division has signed two deals to shore up the supply chain for vaccine adjuvants, which are ingredients that enhance medicines’ performance. The synthetic biology firm Amyris will supply Croda with fermentation-derived squalene, which boosts immune response. Croda will also work with the tissue culture specialist Botanical Solution to make an immune-system-stimulating triterpene glycoside called QS-21. Botanical’s method avoids the destruction of soapbark (Quillaja saponaria), a rare Chilean evergreen tree.
