GSK to buy Bellus for $2 billion

UK pharma giant GSK has agreed to buy late-stage pharmaceutical company Bellus Health for $2 billion. Bellus brings with it camlipixant, a P2X3 antagonist in Phase 3 trials for treating refractory chronic cough. There are currently no medications to treat chronic cough that are approved by US or European regulators. Merck & Co.’s P2X3 inhibitor, gefapixant, is approved in Japan, and the company is performing additional analyses before filing with the US Food and Drug Administration. GSK says 28 million patients suffer from chronic cough worldwide.
