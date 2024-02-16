Novartis to acquire MorphoSys

Novartis is set to buy the German drugmaker MorphoSys for $3.0 billion. MorphoSys has two wholly owned programs. One is pelabresib, which is designed to block bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins as a treatment for myelofibrosis and essential thrombocythemia. Pelabresib is up for review by the US Food and Drug Administration this year. The other is tulmimetostat, which targets the genes EZH1 and EZH2 to treat multiple types of cancer.
