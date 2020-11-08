Pfizer expands labs, plants in Ireland

Pfizer plans to spend about $350 million to expand and enhance its lab and manufacturing facilities in Grange Castle, Newbridge, and Ringaskiddy, Ireland, over the next 2–3 years. As part of its plan, Pfizer will create about 300 additional jobs in research and manufacturing across the three sites. It will spend some of the money building a global center for making pharmaceutical compounds for clinical trials.
