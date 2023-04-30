Swiss biotech sector enjoys record growth

The biotech industry in Switzerland had a strong 2022, according to the annual report of the Swiss Biotech Association, an industry group. The sector landed record R&D investment, up 6.6% from 2021, to $3 billion, and record sales, up 2.6% to $7.5 billion. R&D jobs in the Swiss biotech sector increased 7.2% to 19,132 in 2022. About 20% of all European biotech firms now have their headquarters in Switzerland, according to the association.
