Antifungal developer Elion raises $81 million

Elion Therapeutics, which rebranded from Sfunga Therapeutics in November, has raised $81 million in a funding round co-led by Deerfield Management and the antimicrobial resistance–focused AMR Action Fund to continue developing a novel polyene antifungal. The drug candidate is a version of the antifungal amphotericin B that chemists have restructured to make nontoxic without reducing its potency (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06710-4). The molecule is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
