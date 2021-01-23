Ineos funds antimicrobial R&D

The British chemical giant Ineos has donated $135 million to the University of Oxford to create the Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Research. The institute will aim to develop novel antibiotics for combating the growing threat from drug-resistant microbes, commonly known as superbugs. The institute will sit in the university’s Department of Chemistry and its Life and Mind Building, which is under construction.
