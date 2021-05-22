Sandoz continues European antibiotic revamp

The generic-drug maker Sandoz will spend $60 million on new production technology and increased capacity for making sterile penicillin active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and sterile API mixtures in Palafolls, Spain. In a related action, Sandoz will close its site in Les Franqueses del Vallès, Spain, which produces oral APIs, in 2024. The moves complement the firm’s previously announced plan to spend $120 million to expand and modernize its amoxicillin plant in Kundl, Austria, which it calls the last of its kind in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter