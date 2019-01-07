AGC triples US biologics capacity

AGC, formerly Asahi Glass, will spend $80 million to triple its US production capacity for biopharmaceuticals. At its Seattle plant, the company will install 12 2,000-L single-use mammalian cell bioreactors. At the site, the firm will also set up its first US microbial cell manufacturing facilities. AGC is boosting its biotech drug contract manufacturing business as part of a plan to raise its sales in the life sciences sector to $800 million by 2025. It bought two contract manufacturers recently: the German firm Biomeva in 2016 and Denmark’s CMC Biologics in 2017.
