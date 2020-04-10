Amgen and Adaptive pursue COVID-19 antibody therapy

Amgen and Adaptive Biotechnologies will work together to identify and develop an antibody therapy for COVID-19. Adaptive aims to screen tens of thousands of antibodies produced by B cells in people who have recovered from COVID-19 and find ones that neutralize the virus that causes it, SARS-CoV-2. Amgen will develop and manufacture the best antibodies to test as therapies. Adaptive is also expandinga collaboration with Microsoft to study how T cells respond to the viral infection.
