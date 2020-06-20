Fujifilm to invest almost $1 billion in Danish biologics plant

Fujifilm will spend about $930 million to expand the biologic drug facility in Hillerød, Denmark, that it acquired last year from Biogen. The Japanese firm says the project will double the plant’s active pharmaceutical ingredient capacity, making it one of the few large-scale biologic operations in the contract manufacturing business. Potential customers for the new capacity include the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard. The accelerator recently reserved future production capacity at the plant.
