Lonza to supply Remsima

Lonza has agreed to manufacture the biologic drug Remsima for Celltrion at its facilities in Singapore to meet growing demand in North America and Europe. Remsima is a biosimilar monoclonal antibody medication approved in Europe and the US for treating a variety of autoimmune diseases. Separately, a joint venture formed earlier this year between Lonza and the Danish foods firm Chr. Hansen to manufacture live therapeutic microbes for the emerging microbiome drug sector has received approval from regulators. Named BacThera, the partnership is upgrading facilities in Horsholm, Denmark, and Basel, Switzerland, to serve preclinical-to-Phase II projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter