AMR Fund for antibiotics makes first investments

AMR Action Fund, the world’s largest public-private financier of firms developing antibiotics, has made its first investments, in the US start-ups Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and Venatorx Pharmaceuticals. AMR’s goal is to help commercialize two to four antibiotics within a decade to counter the threat of drug-resistant bacteria. AMR has raised nearly $1 billion from its investors, which include more than 20 drug companies and the World Health Organization. It aims to invest over $100 million this year.
