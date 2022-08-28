BMS partners with A-Alpha Bio on molecular glues

Bristol Myers Squibb will team up with the synthetic biology and machine learning firm A-Alpha Bio to find targets for molecular glues, which are small molecules often used to join badly behaving proteins to enzymes that mark them for destruction. A-Alpha will identify enzymes and protein targets that could be ripe for gluing; BMS can use the pairings to develop molecular glues. A-Alpha will receive an up-front payment of an undisclosed amount and be eligible for milestones. BMS already has several molecular glue drugs approved or in clinical trials.
