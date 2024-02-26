FDA approves Amtagvi, the first T-cell therapy for melanoma

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first T-cell therapy for solid tumors. The therapies could previously be used only to treat blood cancers. The FDA approved Amtagvi, developed by Iovance Biotherapeutics, for patients with advanced melanoma and has also given the green light to WuXi Advanced Therapies’ Philadelphia site to make the drug, which is produced from a patient’s own cancer cells.
