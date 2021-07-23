GSK’s Stevenage site set to become science campus

GlaxoSmithKline aims to sell almost one-third of its 370,000 m2 R&D site in Stevenage, England, so that the land can be transformed into a biotech science campus. GSK says the plan could unlock up to $470 million of private investment and create up to 5,000 skilled jobs this decade. GSK hopes detailed planning for the campus will begin in 2022. A number of other organizations are already at the site, including the UK government’s Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult and some biotech start-ups.
