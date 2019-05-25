LifeArc raises $1.3 billion from royalty sale

The UK medical research charity LifeArc has sold most of its royalty rights for the antibody pembrolizumab to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $1.3 billion. LifeArc got the royalty for helping develop the antibody with Organon, which Merck & Co. later acquired. Pembrolizumab, now marketed by Merck as Keytruda, brought in sales of $7.2 billion last year. LifeArc chairman John Stageman describes the deal as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
