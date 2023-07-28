Roche, Alnylam team up for RNAi

The Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche is partnering with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to bring Alnylam’s RNA interference treatment for hypertension, zilebesiran, to market. Roche will pay $310 million up front to license the treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials. The companies will split development costs and work together to commercialize zilebesiran in the US. Roche will hold commercialization rights abroad. With milestones, the deal could be worth up to $2.8 billion for Alnylam.
