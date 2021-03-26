Takeda, Evotec partner to develop RNA-targeting drugs

Takeda Pharmaceutical and the contract research firm Evotec have signed an agreement to develop small molecules targeting RNA related to difficult protein targets. To Evotec, the agreement is worth up to $160 million per drug discovery program, plus research funding and sales royalties. Evotec’s technology tries to circumvent difficulties in developing drugs for recalcitrant proteins by identifying RNA sequences to be tested against small-molecule ligands that can be turned into therapies.
