EpiBiologics launches with $50 million

The protein degradation start-up Epi- Biologics has launched with $50 million in series A funding. It is targeting cell-surface and extracellular proteins using antibody-based PROTACs, a platform the company calls EpiTAC. EpiBiologics says its atlas of degraders will lead to new treatments for cancer, as well as for immunology and neuro-related conditions. EpiBiologics is based on the work of cofounder Jim Wells, an antibody engineer at the University of California, San Francisco.
