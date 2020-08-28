Eurofins expands discovery chemistry in Spain

The drug-discovery arm of the contract research firm Eurofins Scientific will get a boost in early 2021 when the firm opens a 5,800 m2 facility in Murcia, Spain. Eurofins is investing $14 million in the lab, which will double its capacity in Murcia for chemical synthesis, purification, and other services connected to its contract drug–discovery business. Eurofins acquired the Spanish operation, closely associated with the University of Murcia, in 2017.
