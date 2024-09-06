Flagship-backed start-up to collaborate with Pfizer

Quotient Therapeutics, a start-up launched by venture firm Flagship Pioneering late last year, is collaborating with Pfizer. The companies will use Quotient’s technology to analyze mutations in DNA sequences or cellular genomes. The somatic mutations the firms identify will guide development of new drug candidates for cardiovascular and kidney diseases. The partnership is part of an existing agreement between Pfizer and Flagship’s Pioneering Medicines initiative. That effort has sparked collaborations between Flagship-backed firms and Novo Nordisk, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and, recently, GSK.
