Merck KGaA forms AI drug discovery partnerships

The German firm Merck KGaA has signed partnerships with two UK-based drug discovery companies, BenevolentAI and Exscientia. Those two firms will focus their AI platforms on three targets in the key therapeutic areas of oncology, neurology, and immunology. Merck will then advance any resulting small-molecule drug candidates. Both BenevolentAI and Exscientia get up-front payments in the low-double-digit millions of dollars.
