Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal

Novartis is expanding a collaboration with the Japanese biotech firm PeptiDream. The Swiss pharmaceutical company will pay PeptiDream another $180 million up front, with the potential for up to $2.71 billion more in milestone payments, to discover macrocyclic peptides that could be combined with radioligands to make peptide-drug conjugates. The companies did not disclose the medicines’ targets.
