Plitidepsin, a molecule from sea squirts, could be a COVID-19 antiviral

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

 

Drug Discovery

Covid-19

Plitidepsin, a molecule from sea squirts, could be a COVID-19 antiviral

The compound kills SARS-CoV-2 in cells by targeting host proteins instead of viral proteins

by Bethany Halford
January 28, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Plitidepsin, a natural product made by sea squirts and developed by PharmaMar as the anticancer drug Aplidin, could be used as a COVID-19 antiviral. Researchers found that the compound is over 27 times as potent as the antiviral remdesivir (marketed as Veklury by Gilead Sciences) at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in cells. It also prevented SARS-CoV-2 from replicating in the lungs of mice (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abf4058).

Structure of plitidepsin.

Nevan Krogan of the University of California, San Francisco, led the research along with Kris M. White and Adolfo García-Sastre at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Krogan says that while others looked for drugs that could target the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s proteins, his team wanted to see which human proteins the virus needs to infect cells and which compounds block those proteins.

They landed on eEF1A, a protein that cells use to make other proteins, and its inhibitor plitidepsin, which is approved in Australia for treating multiple myeloma. SARS-CoV-2 hijacks eEF1A to make its own proteins, Krogan says, so plitidepsin prevents the virus from making the proteins it needs.

An advantage to targeting human proteins like eEF1A is that they won’t quickly mutate to evade a drug, the way viral proteins do. But targeting a host protein can lead to toxicity—a problem associated with plitidepsin’s use in cancer. Krogan says that the dose of plitidepsin required to kill SARS-CoV-2 is small compared with that used to treat cancer, and it would be used only for a short period—unlike cancer chemotherapy, which can last for weeks or months.

Sina Bavari, an expert in antiviral therapies and founder of Edge BioInnovation Consulting and Management, says that as new SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, scientists need to consider other approaches to killing the virus, including targeting host proteins. He says that while preliminary plitidepsin data are encouraging, he would like to know how effective the drug is when given after SARS-CoV-2 infection and how soon it must be given.

PharmaMar has completed Phase 2 trials of plitidepsin to treat COVID-19 and is in discussions with regulatory agencies to begin Phase 3 trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Emory-discovered antiviral is poised for COVID-19 clinical trials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could targeting STING make a universal flu vaccine?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agent stops common cold virus replication
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE