AbbVie buys up Cerevel for $8.7 billion

In its second acquisition unveiled in less than a week, AbbVie will buy Cerevel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion. On Nov. 30, AbbVie announced the purchase of ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion (see page 10). Massachusetts-based Cerevel was founded in 2019 as a home for Pfizer’s discontinued neuroscience program and brings with it emraclidine, a late-stage antipsychotic for treating schizophrenia. Cerevel also has several clinical-stage molecules for treating neurological and other psychiatric conditions.
