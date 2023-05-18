Boundless Bio raises $100 million to advance ecDNA-directed therapies

The precision oncology biotechnology firm Boundless Bio has closed its series C round with $100 million. The firm targets extrachromosomal circular DNA (ecDNA), which encodes oncogenes and allows cancers to grow and evade treatment. The firm will use the cash to see its oral checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor, BBI-355, through Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The new funding will also help advance the company’s preclinical pipeline and a diagnostic assay, Boundless says.
