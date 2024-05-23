Lilly, Aktis sign radiopharmaceuticals pact

Eli Lilly and Company has tapped Boston biotechnology firm Aktis Oncology to make new radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors. Lilly will pay Aktis $60 million up front and up to $1.1 billion in milestones to discover the compounds and bring them through preclinical development. Lilly will then be responsible for clinical trials and, if the drug candidates receive approval, commercialization. The companies did not disclose specific targets for the potential medicines.
