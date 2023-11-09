Merck KGaA licenses Hengrui cancer drug candidates

Merck KGaA has signed a deal with the Chinese firm Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals to bring to market two of Hengrui’s oncology drugs: HRS-1167, a PARP1 inhibitor, and SHR-A1904, an antibody-drug conjugate. For $169 million up front, Merck gets the rights to both drugs outside China. Merck says that the acquisition of HRS-1167 aligns with its in-house expertise in DNA damage response. The firm is exploring whether the inhibitor could be combined with other drugs for maximum effect.
