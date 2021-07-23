Pfizer pays $1 billion to develop Arvinas protein degrader

Pfizer has struck a deal to develop ARV-471, a targeted protein degrader for metastatic breast cancer discovered by Arvinas. Pfizer will pay Arvinas $650 million up front and invest $350 million in the biotech firm. Protein degraders harness the body’s protein disposal system to degrade disease-causing proteins. ARV-471 targets the estrogen receptor, which can cause certain breast cancer cells to grow unchecked. Arvinas was founded in 2013 by Yale University chemical biologist Craig Crews. Pfizer first invested in the firm in 2018.
