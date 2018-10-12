GSK cuts 200 U.K. manufacturing jobs

British pharmaceuticals major GlaxoSmithKline says it is shedding almost 200 jobs at its site in Ulverston, England, involved in the manufacture of active ingredients for sterile injections. GSK aims to make the job cuts by 2020. The move follows a 2017 review of its U.K. operations to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of its manufacturing network. The company says it will retain about 150 at the Ulverston site to produce cephalosporin antibiotics, a business the firm says is enjoying strong growth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter