Ukrainian firm Enamine launches Frankfurt site

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical chemical firm Enamine is launching subsidiary, Enamine Germany, that will be located at the Höchst Industrial Park in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Although Enamine has multiple sites internationally, until now all synthesis was performed in Kyiv. The new site will bring Enamine’s screening compounds and building blocks, as well as custom synthesis and medicinal chemistry expertise, closer to its European collaborators, the firm says.
