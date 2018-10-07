Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Rare Disease

Restrictions lowered for cannabis-derived drug

DEA reschedules Epidiolex, an FDA-approved cannabidiol treatment for rare seizure disorders

by Britt E. Erickson
October 7, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Chemical structure of cannabidiol.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has opened the door for GW Pharmaceuticals to begin selling Epidiolex, a drug that contains purified cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from cannabis plants. The agency announced on Sept. 27 that it is reclassifying the drug from Schedule I, the most restrictive class of drugs regulated under the Controlled Substances Act, to Schedule V, the least restrictive group.

Epidiolex was approved by the Food & Drug Administration in June for treating seizures associated with two rare forms of epilepsy. It is the only CBD product so far to win FDA approval as a safe and effective drug.

“With this final step in the regulatory process completed, we are working hard to make Epidiolex available within the next six weeks as we know there is excitement for a standardized version of cannabidiol that has undergone the rigor of controlled clinical trials and been approved by the FDA,” GW CEO Justin Gover says in a statement.

DEA’s decision to reclassify Epidiolex does not change the status of non-FDA-approved CBD products that are already on the market. Those products, which include dietary supplements, cosmetics, and beverages, touting benefits like promoting relaxation and relieving anxiety and pain, will remain on Schedule I—drugs with no proven medical use and high potential for abuse.

As a result, any non-FDA-approved CBD products on the market could be seized by federal officials for violating federal law. Legal sources, however, say that such action is unlikely to occur unless a serious safety concern arises.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US DEA moves to expand cannabis for research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US regulators take steps to boost hemp, CBD markets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boom or bust ahead for cannabidiol in the US?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE