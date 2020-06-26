Toyota SUV to feature AGC’s switchable glass

When the new Toyota Harrier SUV starts rolling off dealership lots this month, buyers will be able to change the opacity of the sunroof electronically. The SUV’s roof is made with AGC’s Wonderlite Dx glass, which features a layer of liquid-crystal-like material between two layers of glass. The window starts out frosted because disordered molecules in the interlayer scatter light, but the window becomes clear when voltage is applied and the molecules line up.
