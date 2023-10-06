Gritstone advances COVID-19 vaccine

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has given California biotechnology firm Gritstone Bio a contract to advance the firm’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine is based on self-amplifying messenger RNA (samRNA) that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and other viral targets. The contract is worth up to $433 million. Gritstone will use the cash to conduct a Phase 2b trial comparing its vaccine with an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
